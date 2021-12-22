 Skip to content

Flashlight update for 22 December 2021

Update Notes for Dec 21, 2021

  • Added Partial Controller support for Xbox controllers. Xbox controller can now be used to navigate most pre-game menus and some in-game UI menus. XBox controller works for all in-game movement, shooting, radial menus, etc. We will continue to view feedback and make improvements to the UI navigation and in-game controls for the XBox controller.
  • Made the score multiplier more visually interesting.
  • Fixed bug where players would take damage from poison spit when having poison heal perk
  • Changed how kill streak and multiplier kills look
  • Brighter weapon special bar color
  • Can join Damnation public game after match has already been started

