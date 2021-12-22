Patch Notes: Version 0.1.5.6a

Build Date: 12.21.2021
Balance
- Weapon equipment can no longer be generated with the Thorns item enchantment.
- Soldier’s Charge now has a minimum range of 2 and a max range of 5.
- Generated item rewards are now capped at the Company size (I.e., Solo max tier is Tier I, while a Triad max tier is Tier III). Merchant inventories are exempt from this rule (for now). Still balancing Risk vs. Reward with this. Player feedback on this issue is welcome and appreciated.
- Consumed are now slightly faster.
- Feral grieflings are now slightly slower.
- Concubini now slightly faster, leading the pack, rather than following.
- Conviction damage from Morale tests has been reduced to 5 (from 10).
- Medical Packs now require the Combat Dressing talent.
- Scouts now receive Combat Dressing as a class Perk.
Polish
- A number of developer/debug messages that were being visually logged have been redirected to the developer console.
- Removed mouse-drag inputs from tactics map during an active Move context.
- Camera controls are now fully and completely locked out during action shots or the enemy turn and all motion inputs during that time will be lost until the control is returned to the player.
- A number of audio clips and the primary mixers have been given some first-iteration polish treatment – this effort is far from complete and will continue in the future.
- Crafting Resource Storage will now properly update with refreshed item counts after crafting any item.
Crashes and Bugs
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when receiving a pop-up notification for newly discovered dynamic adventures.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Unit Inspector from being invoked during an active Ability context.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when hovering a recipe in the crafting lab.
- Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur during a battle when attempting to cancel a movement command in progress by right clicking off of the hex grid.
- Fixed an issue that caused Thorns to reflect far more damage than intended.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Seneschal to become stuck deciding where he should teleport to when casting Purge Life.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the proper lookup for the Wilting Aura icon.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the proper lookup for the Bounty Hand icon.
- Keyscrolls unlocked by the Encounter Dialog will now properly raise notification events for the pop-up notification manager to handle.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when an elite unit died with an active aura.
- Fixed an issue that prevented crafted items from being delivered to the company inventory if it is full. Zone inventory will be used as overflow in this case.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when targeting or chaining a Feedback projectile to any Concubinus.
