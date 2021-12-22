Bug fixes and holiday streaming with game dev

Share · View all patches · Build 7923815 · Last edited 22 December 2021 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Good afternoon dear players!

This is what I've working on:

Bugfixes:

I solved the infinite loop when battling ungulates;

Some Portuguese localization fixes;

I'm streaming full walkthrough gameplay with secrets and cheats on Bone Collectors YouTube channel. Every night starting from 7:30 pm until December 23rd.

Here's link link to our playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHPifkNwYyYZfbG-mxojlgyptQCElR-GE

And this is our next stream scheduled:

YouTube

If you are enjoying the experience so far, would you please review the game on the Steam Store page? This would help us gain more visibility and may accelerate the final production phase.

Regarding the Open-World

I am still working on the rest of the complexes on the island. I added 'electronic locks' at the buildings that are not ready yet. The idea is to open a new complex every month.

Stay alert.

If you want to read about Dino Hazard projects, like the comic book, figures, books, etc:

Our wiki: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Special:AllPages

Our website: https://en.dinohazard.com/games

Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dino.hazard/

Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/_DinoHazard

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/H67t5pztqF

Our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/colecionadoresdeossos

May you have a great end of the year with health, joy and peace.

Jurassic greetings,

BoneCollectors.