Team Fortress 2 update for 22 December 2021

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6976079)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed movement bug related to the Cow Mangler 5000

  • Fixed Taunt: The Hot Wheeler sounds not always playing

  • Updated Winter Spirit, Festive Spirit, and Magical Spirit Unusual taunt effects with performance improvements

  • Updated pl_breadspace

    • Fixed an bug where BLU could teleport into RED spawn
    • Fixed an animation error within the final arena
    • Fixed some displacements seams
    • Deleted some light effects no longer in use in the final area

Extra notes

