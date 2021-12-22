Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6976079)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed movement bug related to the Cow Mangler 5000
Fixed Taunt: The Hot Wheeler sounds not always playing
Updated Winter Spirit, Festive Spirit, and Magical Spirit Unusual taunt effects with performance improvements
Updated pl_breadspace
- Fixed an bug where BLU could teleport into RED spawn
- Fixed an animation error within the final arena
- Fixed some displacements seams
- Deleted some light effects no longer in use in the final area
