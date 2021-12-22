XXXmas Update!

Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! is 50% off for the Winter sale! We've also added 17 free new costumes. As a gift, you can select 3 outfits from the main menu to receive right away.
As well, the Final Date for Angel Fullbody has been added for those who have completed the secret ending. You can view it from "Story & Dates" on the main menu.
Build 2.17
New Content:
- 16 XXXmas outfits!
- Angel's Final Date added
- Cashious and Angel magazine stories added
- Bonus costume for Samuel Finch
Merry XXXmas!
Changed files in this update