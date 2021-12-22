 Skip to content

Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! update for 22 December 2021

XXXmas Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7923770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! is 50% off for the Winter sale! We've also added 17 free new costumes. As a gift, you can select 3 outfits from the main menu to receive right away.

As well, the Final Date for Angel Fullbody has been added for those who have completed the secret ending. You can view it from "Story & Dates" on the main menu.

Build 2.17

New Content:

  • 16 XXXmas outfits!
  • Angel's Final Date added
  • Cashious and Angel magazine stories added
  • Bonus costume for Samuel Finch

Merry XXXmas!

