Patch 1.5.1.0 Notes

Patch 1.5.1.0 just went live!
Hello everyone,
another small hotfix just went live. We fixed some bugs - thanks to everyone for reporting them.
We also made some slight adjustments to the UI. Some flows were changed and improved. See the full list of changes below.
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!
Patch Notes
- Added "Only my Word Packages" checkbox
- Added steam artwork upload
- Added delete button to
Historydrawings in gallery
- Replaced buttons with context menu in drawing details
- Increased spacing between '_' to increase readability of word hint
- Default quick search language is now set to OS language
- Resetting gameplay settings no longer resets UI language
Bugfixes
- Fixed premium avatars were not visible for premium members in onboarding
- Fixed descriptions of word packages were not wrapped correctly
- Fixed more than 3 word package categories could be selected
- Fixed guess input takes all keyboard focus
- Fixed chat does not wrap correctly
- Fixed color palette doesn't have fixed width
- Fixed removing favorite drawing doesn't work correctly
- Fixed edit button in gallery doesn't work correctly outside of Free Draw
- Fixed titles in game mode explanations could get out of bounds
