 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Scribble It! update for 21 December 2021

Patch 1.5.1.0 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7923706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.5.1.0 just went live!

Hello everyone,

another small hotfix just went live. We fixed some bugs - thanks to everyone for reporting them.

We also made some slight adjustments to the UI. Some flows were changed and improved. See the full list of changes below.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

  • Added "Only my Word Packages" checkbox
  • Added steam artwork upload
  • Added delete button to History drawings in gallery
  • Replaced buttons with context menu in drawing details
  • Increased spacing between '_' to increase readability of word hint
  • Default quick search language is now set to OS language
  • Resetting gameplay settings no longer resets UI language

Bugfixes

  • Fixed premium avatars were not visible for premium members in onboarding
  • Fixed descriptions of word packages were not wrapped correctly
  • Fixed more than 3 word package categories could be selected
  • Fixed guess input takes all keyboard focus
  • Fixed chat does not wrap correctly
  • Fixed color palette doesn't have fixed width
  • Fixed removing favorite drawing doesn't work correctly
  • Fixed edit button in gallery doesn't work correctly outside of Free Draw
  • Fixed titles in game mode explanations could get out of bounds

Changed files in this update

Scribble It! Windows Content Depot 1088152
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Win64 Depot 1088153
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Win32 Depot 1088154
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Mac Depot 1088155
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Linux Depot 1088156
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.