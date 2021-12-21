Patch 1.5.1.0 Notes

Patch 1.5.1.0 just went live!

Hello everyone,

another small hotfix just went live. We fixed some bugs - thanks to everyone for reporting them.

We also made some slight adjustments to the UI. Some flows were changed and improved. See the full list of changes below.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

Added "Only my Word Packages" checkbox

Added steam artwork upload

Added delete button to History drawings in gallery

drawings in gallery Replaced buttons with context menu in drawing details

Increased spacing between '_' to increase readability of word hint

Default quick search language is now set to OS language

Resetting gameplay settings no longer resets UI language

Bugfixes