Merry Christmas Update!

Seems like you were on Santa's nice list this year! Lets see what presents he has for you:

Features:

New Christmas Puppet

New Christmas Props & Items

New locomotion method using one stick to move and one to rotate. Press in left jostick to edit timeline

Bug Fixes:

No microphones shown in debug menu

removed endless loading bug when starting game

fixes issue with vive controllers

fixed mouth puppet remotes not disappearing properly

some smaller fixes as well!

So this is the first and last update for Puppet Play for the rest of the year! We want to use this oppurtunity to thank everyone who has supported us so far! We had a great launch and can't wait to see what you'll think of all the things we have planned for the future!

Merry Christmas and a good slide into the New Year (as we say here in Germany) !