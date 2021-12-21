Merry Christmas Update!

Seems like you were on Santa's nice list this year! Lets see what presents he has for you:
Features:
- New Christmas Puppet
- New Christmas Props & Items
- New locomotion method using one stick to move and one to rotate. Press in left jostick to edit timeline
Bug Fixes:
- No microphones shown in debug menu
- removed endless loading bug when starting game
- fixes issue with vive controllers
- fixed mouth puppet remotes not disappearing properly
- some smaller fixes as well!
So this is the first and last update for Puppet Play for the rest of the year! We want to use this oppurtunity to thank everyone who has supported us so far! We had a great launch and can't wait to see what you'll think of all the things we have planned for the future!
Merry Christmas and a good slide into the New Year (as we say here in Germany) !
