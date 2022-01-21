Regarding the in-game implementation of NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD fan art

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have received over 300 pieces of fan art before the game's release and have included them in the game.

If you post fan art for the game here, we will put it into the game in the next update.

We will use your Steam name when implementing your fan art in the game.

*Please note that we may not be able to implement fan art that is too extreme.

These will be shown at the end of the game.

In addition, standalone illustrations of "OMGkawaiiAngel-chan", may also appear in in-game social media replies.

