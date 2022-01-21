 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE update for 21 January 2022

Regarding the in-game implementation of NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD fan art

Share · View all patches · Build 7923628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have received over 300 pieces of fan art before the game's release and have included them in the game.

If you post fan art for the game here, we will put it into the game in the next update.

We will use your Steam name when implementing your fan art in the game.

*Please note that we may not be able to implement fan art that is too extreme.

These will be shown at the end of the game.

In addition, standalone illustrations of "OMGkawaiiAngel-chan", may also appear in in-game social media replies.

Please use the 3 view drawing of the characters for reference.







SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.