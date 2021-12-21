 Skip to content

Suprapong update for 21 December 2021

Beta Hotfix

Before the release and the end of the beta, some more fix and some improvements for the brick breaker game mode.

  • procedural brick breaker

    You'll no longer experience 10 ball spawns or only racquet reducing maluses because of some bad random. Now the bricks with effects are created through procedural calculations.

Bug fixes :

  • the ball no longer stop spawning in brick breaker survival after a player was removed
  • player 0 can no longer be removed in brick breaker survival, resulting in a match between AI... with no ball to play.
  • customization elements are no longer given with 1 level of delay
  • the main menu no longer appear when you press F12 to see the inputs. It can also no longer be clocked resulting in some unwanted behavior in the inputs menu.
  • the bouncing angle of the angle bumpers is now updated after they moved in survival

To chase some last bugs, we will stay in beta for now but there is one thing for sure, the final release have never been so close.

Enjoy your Christmas, cheers !

