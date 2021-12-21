Second patch for Rodina 1.6

Hi folks - I wanted to issue another quick patch with a few more fixes before the holidays. Here's what I addressed:

Fixed Lua error with paging to next / previous documents in radio and archives

Added "Activate" gamepad keybind and fixed gamepad keybind popup controls (must use keyboard to exit / confirm the popup now)

That's it for me until the new year! Thanks to everyone for your bug finding - update 1.6.1 will include more fixes as well as the new Laser Weapon!

Until then, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!