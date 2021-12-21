 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rodina update for 21 December 2021

Second patch for Rodina 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7923543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks - I wanted to issue another quick patch with a few more fixes before the holidays. Here's what I addressed:

  • Fixed Lua error with paging to next / previous documents in radio and archives
  • Added "Activate" gamepad keybind and fixed gamepad keybind popup controls (must use keyboard to exit / confirm the popup now)

That's it for me until the new year! Thanks to everyone for your bug finding - update 1.6.1 will include more fixes as well as the new Laser Weapon!

Until then, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Changed files in this update

Rodina Shared Content Depot 314231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.