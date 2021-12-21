Kaycee's Mod V0.22

New items!
Kaycee's Mod Beta V0.22
- The new items for Kaycee's Mod are now in this version. They can be unlocked via the Oil Painting.
- Another slight difficulty nerf: prevent Leshy from using the most powerful sigils for his totems in the final boss battle (those included Bifurcated Strike, Touch of Death, etc.). Also do not allow him to use the Airborne sigil, because flying over gold nuggets is bullshit.
- Increased the amount of challenge points awarded for More Difficult and Single Candle challenges.
- Fixed: Single Candle challenge simply not working.
- Fixed: No Trappers appearing on the map if the All Totems challenge is enabled.
- Fixed: Being able to use a starter deck before it is unlocked.
- Fixed: Ijiraq copying the Static Glitch card and causing other issues.
- Fixed: Pelt Lice not being an insect (you deserved better, dear lice).
- Fixed: AquaSquirrels not being counted toward Squirrels Harmed stat (you deserved better, aquasquirrels).
For more information on Kaycee's Mod, check out [this post](bit.ly/3oV1puq)!
Changed depots in privatetest branch