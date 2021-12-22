Ho Ho Ho… Merry Stackmas!

Hey Stackers,

We are delighted to announce that Stack Up! (or dive trying) is officially launching it’s second major update on Steam today; Christmas style! In this post, we will be discussing key features within Update 2, as well as quality of life changes and general improvements to our game. Grab your candy canes and gingerbread men and let’s get started!

COLOSSAL CHRISTMAS MAKEOVER: The bright and colourful Stack Up House and its burst pipes get a Santa’s Grotto makeover, as the house gets flooded with the fruitiest punch. Avoid the sweet rising tide by using all the unopened presents you can get your hands on, stacking up to the very top of the Christmas tree. Take in the atmosphere as snow graciously falls from the ceiling, sleigh bells and jolly Christmas carollers set to penetrate your earmuffs, different variations of festive wallpapers plaster the walls, and essential Christmas decor like stockings and ornaments complete this funny yet brutally unforgiving winter wonderland!

NEW POWER-UPS: Fancy a burger and piece of cake for Christmas dinner and dessert? Introducing two brand new yummy power-ups that are here to stay! Tuck into a smokey burger to stop items from spawning, and eat a piece of delicious cake to disable other players from jumping, as your opponents will be screaming “Bah Humbug” this Yuletide.

NEW COSMETICS & EVENT: Santa Claus plans to put everyone in the Christmas spirit by giving free in-game goodies throughout the Christmas event! Unwrap new cosmetics such as the Snowman Hat and the Carrot Hammer to completely Christ-omise your Stack Up Guy. With a whole bunch of different combinations you can do now, in this merry little update, we look forward to seeing how your Stack Up Guy will look!

TIDY UPS: In the second edition of Tidy Ups, we wanted to share some new features on some of things we develop-elves have been working on. Linux OS users are now able to enjoy the hectic world of Stack Up, as we continue to be as inclusive as possible. We have also been hard at work in maintaining the Stack Up workshop with an optimized controller compatibility system, multiple squashed bugs, and technical changes to further improve and stabilise the game:

Re-wiring of menu components for controller Dynamic key display system based on platforms and controller presence

Re-work UI for controller compatibility Highlight elements

Squashed bugs and technical changes Minute inventory and achievement changes Dedicated ceiling for Co-op Object pooling for ceiling cells Panel with game controls



As a quick run-down, the key features include the crazy Christmas transformation to the original Stack Up House, two new power-ups including a juicy burger and a delightful piece of cake, a jolly-looking new wardrobe full of free unlockable cosmetics, and Linux OS users finally being able to enter the hectic world of Stack Up!

We want to thank every Stacker out there for continuously playing our game. We still pinch ourselves with the amount of support that the game has generated this year, and we really appreciate it all.

That’s everything for now. Thank you so much for reading! And remember… Stay Stackin’!

The PixelConflict Devs

Check out our LinkTree, https://linktr.ee/Pixelconflict, which houses links to our social media accounts, website, and Discord server.