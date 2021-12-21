 Skip to content

Woodfel update for 21 December 2021

Woodfel Version 0.841a Winter Build Patch Notes

Hey folks!

Today the festive season has arrived in Woodfel! The Winter event is now live with some items to discover..

  • Festive Ironwood trees will now grow across your world, they can yield a special kind of Ironwood and seeds.
  • Creatures and bosses have a chance of dropping some festive loot - and your toughest foes will have something new too! Can you find the new items?
  • Under the hood seasonal events have now been automated and will enable and disable based on the Steam server date. The Winter event will run until the 9th of January.

Hope you all enjoy the update!

