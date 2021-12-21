Significant performance enhancements when inside of the U-Boat in the MMO. Logging monitor w user warning when errors detected.
Crush Depth: U-Boat Simulator update for 21 December 2021
0.27.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update