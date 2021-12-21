 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crush Depth: U-Boat Simulator update for 21 December 2021

0.27.13

Share · View all patches · Build 7923472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Significant performance enhancements when inside of the U-Boat in the MMO. Logging monitor w user warning when errors detected.

Changed files in this update

Crush Depth: Beta Content Depot 1530921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.