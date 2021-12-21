Firewatch Update December 21, 2021

- Fix issue where some third party software would capture mouse input and block it from reaching the game. Also allow simultaneous gamepad and mouselook input without fully switching between keyboard and gamepad controls.
- [Linux] Fix issue preventing some users from launching the game.
Firewatch update for 21 December 2021
