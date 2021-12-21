 Skip to content

Firewatch update for 21 December 2021

Firewatch Update December 21, 2021

Build 7923460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix issue where some third party software would capture mouse input and block it from reaching the game. Also allow simultaneous gamepad and mouselook input without fully switching between keyboard and gamepad controls.
  • [Linux] Fix issue preventing some users from launching the game.

