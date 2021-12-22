Patchnotes

Dear players,

The new water body Ladoga Archipelago is about to appear in the game. It is the first body of water of this kind in our game. Fishing on a large body of water comes with special demands not only to the angler's skills, but also to the fishing equipment. For this reason, a new boat with a powerful engine and fish finder will be available.

We would also like to announce the creation of the Angling Hall of Fame. From now on the nicknames/record holders of all absolute record tables will be added to lists according to the yearly results. After the annual awards have been handed out, the tables will be reset and await the new champions. In addition to a place in the Hall of Fame, each winner will receive a commemorative award.

A new body of water has been added to the game - the Ladoga Archipelago. The lake is available from level 27. It is not possible to travel to the Ladoga Archipelago on computers that do not meet the minimum system requirements.

Five new species of fish have been added to the game - the inhabitants of the Ladoga Archipelago.

A new type of boat has been implemented. This boat has a new type of operation, the ability for the character to move freely in the boat and a sonar. You can rent a boat of this type at the Ladoga Archipelago location.

Introduced an updated workshop interface.

In the workshop, the possibility of replacing parts for some reels with replacements from other manufacturers is implemented. Replacements may differ in their characteristics from the original parts.

Changed the way PVA-materials, attractants, additives, and bait basics are kept in a backpack and other storages. Now all new items of these types with the same name, as well as baits, only take up one place in the inventories.

A separate slider for controlling the interface sounds has been added in the game settings.

In order to improve the auditory comfort of the gameplay, a new algorithm for controlling the volume of sounds emitted by the motor has been implemented.

The volume of the noises when eating has been rebalanced.

The Christmas market is open on most water bodies.

The range of vintage reels has been expanded on the Christmas market.

Increased minimum weight of char, red char and gray char.

The minimum weight, trophy weight and rare trophy weight of the Baltic sturgeon has been increased.

The minimum weight, the average weight, the trophy weight and the rare trophy weight of the Atlantic salmon trophies has been increased.

The experience gained from zander, ruffe and chinese sleeper has been increased. The price of these species at the fish markets has also increased.

The amount of Atlantic salmon has been reduced on all water bodies. The experience gained for catching them has increased and the price of this species at the fish markets has increased.

The "Ladoga salmon" fish species has been added to the Volkhov River and Lake Ladoga.

At Lake Ladoga, the maximum weight of gray char and red char was reduced, the average weight and maximum weight of the Baltic sturgeon has been increased.

The Baltic sturgeon and the Atlantic salmon have been removed from the trophy list of Lake Ladoga. The place of the Atlantic salmon in the list is taken over by the Ladoga salmon.

The Atlantic salmon has been removed from the Volkhov river trophy list. The place of the Atlantic salmon in the list is taken over by the Ladoga salmon.

The Winding rivulet has a new inhabitant - the Volga Zander.

New reels by Zeiman have been added to the tackle shops and the lure range by Blast has been expanded.

Lures by the new manufacturer Kalmar Lures are available in tackle shops.

Wacky worms by the manufacturer Lynns are available in fishing shops.

Implemented the annual rewarding of players who are on any of the absolute record tables at 8:00 PM CET / 2:00 PM EST on the first Sunday in January. After those players are awarded, the absolute record tables will be reset so that next year everyone has a chance to set a new record and receive a commemorative award.

Christmas gifts have been prepared. From 12/25/2021 10:00 AM CET (4:00 AM EST) until 01/11/2022 10:00 AM CET (4:00 AM EST), fish with a telescopic rods at the festive location at Mosquito lake and get a chance to catch valuable gifts.

Fixed: The weight of self-caught bait fish was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed: The “drifting with the current” was not recognized for some baits.

Fixed: Baits, materials and food contained in the gift bags could not be transferred to other players.

Fixed: The medal awarded for first place in the Big Bear Cup tournament was displayed incorrectly.