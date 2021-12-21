More Wogansps DR4X Early Weekly Changelog (12/21/2021)

As stated in the last log, normal changelogs will resume the first week of the new year.

For the first week of the new year, the plan is polish, and perhaps improving the ocean situation. Than release on the 15th. Than , just working as usual on it.

Gameplay and UI

-Added unique buildings and units to Magical Cataclysm world age setting that dont appear on any other setting.



-Gave guard house variants and elemental temple a new Night Watch flag that reveals adjacent hidden units every turn.

-Added new goal for great entities on great entities dark forces setting that is to kill all other great entities.

-Added new Water Variant of the Wogansp





-New unit profile pics

-Added new wildlife setting (Here Be Dragons)

Bug Fixes

Nothing of note

Balancing

-Trample now grants +3 damage instead of +2 against humanoid units.

-Stab now grants +5 damage against cavalry instead of +3

-Smite now grants +5 damage against Undead instead of 3

-Beast advantage now grants +5 extra damage against beasts instead of +3

-Buffed brown gremlin settler

-Tripled wogansp upkeep

-Made Ancient world age setting have wogansps except far less, made young and middle ages have wogansps, made the rest not have wogansps (unless you choose a wild force setting that incluides them)

Suggestion for testers

-I dunno