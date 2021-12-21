So much for the "several planned content, polish and bug-fixing updates", right? But anyway, Bird's Eye received its first big event -- Christmas Event. It includes a bunch of Christmas-themed cards, a special set of rules (which isn't locked to this event and can be toggled at any time) and small bug-fixes and small improvements to various parts of the game.
Oh, and Linux support.
Happy Holidays!
Christmas Event:
- Added a Christmas Event which will run for the duration of the Steam Winter Sale. It includes different background music and decorations across various parts of the game;
- Added a Christmas Special game rules:
- More base experience points;
- Bigger victory bonus;
- Players get more cards and tokens per turn (4 and 2, instead of 3 and 1 respectively).
- Added 7 Christmas-themed cards:
- Christmas Reindeer;
- Penguin;
- Robin;
- Turkey;
- Polar Bear;
- Donkey;
- Ox;
- Sheep;
General:
- Added Linux support;
- Replaced a UI blur shader with the one that doesn't kill the performance.
- Adjusted the layout of the playing field;
- Card hands are now centered properly;
- Fixed an issue which prevented cards from scrolling on the results screen;
- Fixed a typo in the popup message inviting player to complete a tutorial the first time they launch the game;
- Added a "Cooking Turkey" achievement;
Editor:
- Fixed a bug which crashed the editor when saving a mod that doesn't add any new cards or tokens.
Changed files in this update