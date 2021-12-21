 Skip to content

Bird's Eye update for 21 December 2021

Christmas Event

So much for the "several planned content, polish and bug-fixing updates", right? But anyway, Bird's Eye received its first big event -- Christmas Event. It includes a bunch of Christmas-themed cards, a special set of rules (which isn't locked to this event and can be toggled at any time) and small bug-fixes and small improvements to various parts of the game.

Oh, and Linux support.

Happy Holidays!

Christmas Event:

  • Added a Christmas Event which will run for the duration of the Steam Winter Sale. It includes different background music and decorations across various parts of the game;
  • Added a Christmas Special game rules:
  • More base experience points;
  • Bigger victory bonus;
  • Players get more cards and tokens per turn (4 and 2, instead of 3 and 1 respectively).
  • Added 7 Christmas-themed cards:
  • Christmas Reindeer;
  • Penguin;
  • Robin;
  • Turkey;
  • Polar Bear;
  • Donkey;
  • Ox;
  • Sheep;

General:

  • Added Linux support;
  • Replaced a UI blur shader with the one that doesn't kill the performance.
  • Adjusted the layout of the playing field;
  • Card hands are now centered properly;
  • Fixed an issue which prevented cards from scrolling on the results screen;
  • Fixed a typo in the popup message inviting player to complete a tutorial the first time they launch the game;
  • Added a "Cooking Turkey" achievement;

Editor:

  • Fixed a bug which crashed the editor when saving a mod that doesn't add any new cards or tokens.

