Patch notes of December 21, 2021

We are pleased to announce our 27th update. This update brings a large number of bug fixes and also some highly requested GUI changes which we aim to help improve your experience whilst playing Nightmare. This update also announces the arrival of the Christmas event. You can see more information about this event on its dedicated page. The event will take place from 21/12/2021 to 11/01/2022 Below you can see the fixes and additions to Nightmare.
If you notice any bugs in the game, we invite you to report this problem on the steam forum or directly on our discord in the #🐛bug-reports section
Bug fix
-
Fixed entity HP & Casting bars looking off,
-
Fixed some labels that were not getting cleaned up properly on the quest window,
-
Fixed shield bars looking visually off,
-
Fixed quantity defaulting to 0 for buying items,
-
Fixed Numeric Input window crashing the game when manually entering a number larger than the stack limit,
-
Fixed large sprites rendering over the GUI window for target boxes,
-
Fixed the options controls windows for both ingame and through the main menu.
Changes
-
Added mouse scrolling for the world map zoom in/zoom out,
-
Added the item required for gather tasks to the quest window GUI,
-
Added keyboard shortcuts for the Bestiary window (B by default), Pet window (N by default) & the world map (M by default),
-
Added dungeon icons for dungeons on the world map,
-
Added hover windows containing information for towns, dungeons and quest waypoint locations,
-
Added a tooltip for each stat describing what it does when hovered,
-
Added the ability for users to dynamically move UI elements on the screen,
-
Added the ability for users to show/hide UI elements,
-
Improve Single Click GUI Experience,
-
Set a max cap for numeric input boxes to be 1 Million by default or the items stack limit (Dropping, buying & selling dialogues etc). Prevents it looking visually bad and the slider scale being so far off,
-
Optimized the world map to be extremely light weight on the lowest of spec computers,
-
Added minimap zoom with scroll wheel,
-
Improved auto attack logic to ignore resources with the incorrect tool equipped,
-
Added a custom resolution option to manually enter your monitors resolution in the options. This is capped at 3072x2496 due to the fact that the game clients only loads 9 maps into RAM and that is the maximum size in pixels this format supports. We will be looking into potentially allowing players to go above this as most players with 4K monitors have better rigs to handle loading more maps in memory.
