Patch notes of December 21, 2021

We are pleased to announce our 27th update. This update brings a large number of bug fixes and also some highly requested GUI changes which we aim to help improve your experience whilst playing Nightmare. This update also announces the arrival of the Christmas event. You can see more information about this event on its dedicated page. The event will take place from 21/12/2021 to 11/01/2022 Below you can see the fixes and additions to Nightmare.

Bug fix

Fixed entity HP & Casting bars looking off,

Fixed some labels that were not getting cleaned up properly on the quest window,

Fixed shield bars looking visually off,

Fixed quantity defaulting to 0 for buying items,

Fixed Numeric Input window crashing the game when manually entering a number larger than the stack limit,

Fixed large sprites rendering over the GUI window for target boxes,

Fixed the options controls windows for both ingame and through the main menu.

Changes