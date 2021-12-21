Update 1.23

Hi all
Bringing you a new enemy - a barbarian tank I'm naming Death Adder as a small tribute to one of my childhood games, Golden Axe. He'll appear in Braonia and Zwanistan expeditions.
Another year has passed for Lands of Sorcery, and I want to thank you for all the support! I'm excited to bring you the new story based campaign very early next year and see the game to it's full release.
Do take advantage of the Steam winter sale to grab a copy at discount if you're new to the game, and keep posting those ideas and wishes for the game in the forums!
Wish you all a Merry Christmas and an awesome 2022!
v1.23 changes:
- Added Death Adder enemy
- Increased wench/medicus treatment benefit
- Show morale icon in green
- Fix tooltips not appearing on character profile panel in expedition
- Fix Raider avatar art not post processed
- Unity update v2021.2.7
Changed files in this update