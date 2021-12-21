Update 1.23

Hi all

Bringing you a new enemy - a barbarian tank I'm naming Death Adder as a small tribute to one of my childhood games, Golden Axe. He'll appear in Braonia and Zwanistan expeditions.

Another year has passed for Lands of Sorcery, and I want to thank you for all the support! I'm excited to bring you the new story based campaign very early next year and see the game to it's full release.

Do take advantage of the Steam winter sale to grab a copy at discount if you're new to the game, and keep posting those ideas and wishes for the game in the forums!

Wish you all a Merry Christmas and an awesome 2022!

v1.23 changes: