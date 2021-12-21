- Dead unit toggles and colliders are disabled on death.
- Actual fog of war
- Produce units in order of selection.
- Zoom sensitivity slider in options menu max value quadrupled to allow for much more sensitive zooming.
- Units do not ignore orders to move to another point when attacking another unit.
- Units do not stack on top of each other when spawned
- Shift+LMB removes a unit type from a multi-unit selection. LMB still only selects a single type.
- Camera bound calculation/application adjusted. No more dead zones when zoomed in
- Raised the per-frame path calculation threshold
- Added options bar for path calculation threshold
- Fixed unit icons sometimes not hiding after death
- Minor cost, time, evo rebalance for some units.
Bacteria Wars update for 21 December 2021
Update 1.41
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update