Bacteria Wars update for 21 December 2021

Update 1.41

Build 7923325

  • Dead unit toggles and colliders are disabled on death.
  • Actual fog of war
  • Produce units in order of selection.
  • Zoom sensitivity slider in options menu max value quadrupled to allow for much more sensitive zooming.
  • Units do not ignore orders to move to another point when attacking another unit.
  • Units do not stack on top of each other when spawned
  • Shift+LMB removes a unit type from a multi-unit selection. LMB still only selects a single type.
  • Camera bound calculation/application adjusted. No more dead zones when zoomed in
  • Raised the per-frame path calculation threshold
  • Added options bar for path calculation threshold
  • Fixed unit icons sometimes not hiding after death
  • Minor cost, time, evo rebalance for some units.

