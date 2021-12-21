Beacon 3.01

Thank you to everyone's messages and feedback following the release! We're happy to see the majority of opinions on the release and Patch 3.0 have been positive so far and appreciate all the new reviews!

Patch 3.01 is the first minor patch following the launch fixing many reported bugs along with some balance tweaks following suggestions from the community. A few of the fixes already included in the build last week have been included in this patch list as well.

As always let us know if you run into any issues or have a suggestion on how to improve the game! We're still watching closely for any important fixes and want to hear if you think there's anything that could be tweaked to make the game more fun. If you're enjoying the game please consider leaving a review as well to let other potential players know what you like about the game.

Patch 3.01

Balance

Player: Speed - Increased both the lowest player speed and the upper player speed. Builds with lower speeds will move more quickly than before but slowing traps and attacks should still pose a threat and reduce player movement.

Trap: Holo Barrier - Reduced health of barriers

Booster: Swampspore Balloon - Increased size of boost trigger

Mutations: Release Cluster on Crit - Reduced the activate chance for all mutations that can release a cluster on Critical Hits (Meaty Cranium, Crystallized Skull, and Nematode Cluster)

Boss: Prism MK-X Spider Droids - Decreased the health of the Prong that is exposed when porting to the platform, added new Arrow particles to attract attention to the prong while it is channeling

Enemy: Tumor and Mega Tumor Enemies - Reduced max health of all tumor types

Enemy: Solus Lumens Enemies - Reduced duration of Flashes on all attack types, making repeated flashes much less annoying

Achievements: Gotta Go Fast - Increased times of the Complete Level By Time achievements to 2 Minutes for Level 1, 15 Minutes for Level 3, and 30 Minutes for Level 6

Audio

Updated Solus Flash sounds

Updated Chaingun Fire sound

Updated Onyx Emanator trap sound

Updated Crate Unlock sound

Updated Item Pick Up and Drop sounds

Added Shopkeeper chuckle when an item is bought

Fixes