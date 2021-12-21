Beacon 3.01

Thank you to everyone's messages and feedback following the release! We're happy to see the majority of opinions on the release and Patch 3.0 have been positive so far and appreciate all the new reviews!
Patch 3.01 is the first minor patch following the launch fixing many reported bugs along with some balance tweaks following suggestions from the community. A few of the fixes already included in the build last week have been included in this patch list as well.
As always let us know if you run into any issues or have a suggestion on how to improve the game! We're still watching closely for any important fixes and want to hear if you think there's anything that could be tweaked to make the game more fun. If you're enjoying the game please consider leaving a review as well to let other potential players know what you like about the game.
Patch 3.01
Balance
- Player: Speed - Increased both the lowest player speed and the upper player speed. Builds with lower speeds will move more quickly than before but slowing traps and attacks should still pose a threat and reduce player movement.
- Trap: Holo Barrier - Reduced health of barriers
- Booster: Swampspore Balloon - Increased size of boost trigger
- Mutations: Release Cluster on Crit - Reduced the activate chance for all mutations that can release a cluster on Critical Hits (Meaty Cranium, Crystallized Skull, and Nematode Cluster)
- Boss: Prism MK-X Spider Droids - Decreased the health of the Prong that is exposed when porting to the platform, added new Arrow particles to attract attention to the prong while it is channeling
- Enemy: Tumor and Mega Tumor Enemies - Reduced max health of all tumor types
- Enemy: Solus Lumens Enemies - Reduced duration of Flashes on all attack types, making repeated flashes much less annoying
- Achievements: Gotta Go Fast - Increased times of the Complete Level By Time achievements to 2 Minutes for Level 1, 15 Minutes for Level 3, and 30 Minutes for Level 6
Audio
- Updated Solus Flash sounds
- Updated Chaingun Fire sound
- Updated Onyx Emanator trap sound
- Updated Crate Unlock sound
- Updated Item Pick Up and Drop sounds
- Added Shopkeeper chuckle when an item is bought
Fixes
- Fixed Endings not unlocking after being viewed
- Fixed Ending Achievements not being rewarded (If viewed from the Menu Codex it should award the achievement)
- Fixed Shop Teleporter repeatedly teleporting the player if the Crab Drone or Bone Shield Drone are being used
- Disabled Holoshield Drone from being given to the player when it was in the save file from a pre 3.0 Patch
- Fixed Codex Headers not repositioning if one was empty
- Fixed Level 4 not awarding the level complete Achievement
- Fixed Scroll Clamping being incorrect in the Codex
- Fixed multiple UI issues with Ultra-Wide displays
- Fixed endings having dead space Ultra-Wide displays
- Fixed Oozing Glands being the incorrect faction and missing the bottom part of Freja's legs
- Fixed multiple item descriptions and notifier names
- Fixed Deployable Turrets stacking both types
- Fixed repeating flame wave sound from the Flauros Champion modifier
- Fixed Deployable Turrets Auxiliary turrets potentially adding to the Enemy Counter in arenas
- Fixed Level 4 Containment Landmark having an overlapping Shop and Swampspore Island spawn
- Fixed Level 5 Containment Landmark having wall heatsinks that the player could land on and not proceed from
Changed files in this update