Patch 0.599

12/20/21 - 0.599

Updated: Localization updated for French, Russian, German and Spanish. A HUGE thank you to everyone working on the translation! This is an ongoing project.

Updated: Mining drones will launch with the most recent drone launch state set using a new button on the drone manager window.

Fixed: Drone retrieve button is now hidden if a drone is not in a state where it can be retrieved.

Fixed: A fix for dedicated hacking, craft, salvage and repair crew members that are removed from the party and/or no longer have active hacking devices equipped. The dedicated crew flag gets reset and the currently selected crew member initiates the hack (if they have a hacking device), repair, crafting etc. Thanks for reporting the issue.

Fixed: Humanoid NPC's were rarely if ever throwing grenades. Skull NPC's have a higher chance of having grenade inventory. The chance of a NPC throwing a grenade is based on the games difficulty level set in the options menu.

Fixed: A rare lockup related to attacks of opportunity.

FIXED: A lockup when selecting a friendly planetary starbase on a planet that is out of range - approaching and selecting the landing icon. Previously, a second selection was required when in range.

FIXED: Ship icons on screen are now cleared when loading a quicksave or autosave to a ground location from space.

Consolidated patch notes/hotfixes:

12/11/21 - 0.596b

HOTFIX - If a dedicated crew member has been removed from the party or no longer has a hacking tool, the dedicated hacker is reset. The first time you hack, the flag is cleared so you will see a blank hacking UI. The second time you hack you can set a new dedicated crew member - someone who has a hacking tool equipped. I'll look for a better solution for this.

12/10/21 - 0.596

Fixed - An issue with character creation when assigning skill points.

Fixed - A number of localization fixes.

12/9/21 - 0.595

Updated - Darkened background of weapon UI in ground exploration. Updated fonts so ammo count, AP Requirement and fire mode stand out better on the background.

Updated - Moved health kit and grenade count from over selected icons to field above grenades and health kits. Added AP cost to rollover info.

Updated - Text in hacking window over progress bar moved where it can be seen.

Updated - A few updates to new icons on main UI so icons stand out better.

Fixed - If you have a dedicated hacker and remove the hacking tool, a message is sent to your log letting you know who your dedicated hacker is and that the hacker does not have a hacking tool equipped. If you are in a situation where you cannot hack, you need to equip the dedicated hacker with a hacking tool

Fixed - Loot UI - 4th loot slot in upper row fixed when clicking to loot.

Fixed - Loot UI now only responds to "SPACE" when looting all instead of any key.

Fixed - Grenade blast radius is displayed correctly when using the keyboard shortcut [O]

Fixed - When out of combat and moving, weapons now swap correctly with the hotkey or weapon swap icon. You cannot swap weapons while moving in combat. You must be stationary.

Fixed - A large number of edits to UI elements that had issues with translated text.

12/4/21 - 0.593b

Fixed - Ship beam weapons now function as intended

Fixed - Russian translation progression when first arriving in Ruins