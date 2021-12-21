Update 0.6.5

Hello fellow Tuners! With Christmas just around the corner, we'd like to give you a Christmas gift from ourselves too! A new update, and with it a ton of new content!

Fixes:

Fixed issues with the ESC button not working reliably

Fixed loading parts in part catalogue

Fixed issues with saves corrupting

Fixed issues with stickers on Blitz Gamma

Increased UI performance

Fixed issues with the handbrake with ABS enabled

Fixed issues with the ability to mount multiple engines into one car from engine kits

Fixed issues with 100% part condition after re-mounting it onto the vehicle

Fixed issues with saving part condition

Fixed issues with dropping FPS after leaving painting booth

Fixed issues with unwanted stickers stuck on car body after leaving the paint booth

Fixed issues with vanishing skidmarks

Fixed issues with no compatible parts for Hashimura Civil

Fixed issues with infinite turbo sound

Features:

Car Tune : Project now supports Steam Trading Cards

New garage that can be decorated to the users liking

New car "Mitsumi Sunset" (based on the Mitsubishi Eclipse 2G)

Freeroam map is growing bigger (now you're able to race on countryside roads)

Freeroam map now has traffic

Freeroam map now has police cars, you can pay fines and start a chase

Added drag races at night on freeroam map

New map "Industrial Area"

New rear spoilers

New mufflers

New aftermarket parts for BAW X46

New rims

Now you can open a Fullscreen map pressing "M"

New camera position from car roof

Camera rotation option while reversing (can be found under Options->Gameplay)

New photo mode with magazine covers (Like in NFS:Underground 2, they can be found on freeroam map)

Now you can check the sound a part makes in the part calatogue (e.g. blow off valve sound)

Now you can find collectibles on freeroam map

Now you can tow a trailer if you have equipped tow hook (trailers are placed on freeroam map)

Now you're able to filter rims and tires by it's size

Now you can set up tracion control in engine control unit

Now you can fill your tank on gas station or after buying gas canister in parts catalogue

Now you're able to start the engine in garage

Changes:

You can't drive without a battery installed in the car

Now you can only save your game in the garage

Improved car paint shader

Improved car physics

Improved collisions with ground

Improved post-processing effects

Slightly improved performance

Improved tire smoke particles

Improved exhaust sounds

Improved blow-off sounds

Now you can get 50k credits for free if you're below 5k credits

Free camera mode was changed, you're no longer able to fly through walls and objects

Loading game is much faster, because now we're saving generated parts preview images after first start of the game

Now saves are placed in "Profiles" folder in game directory

Faster loading stickers in painting booth

Info on further updates:

Freeroam map is still in progress, we're working hard to make it bigger and better with every update,

Sometimes the objects in your inventory can be rendered wrong

Not all the features that we worked on for this whole time are available in this update. So stay tuned.

We still want to rework whole painting booth system to make it better.

In future updates we finally want to add modding support (e.g. you will be able to place your own rims models in game)

We would also want to hear from you some feedback about the update. Did you enjoy it? Do you think our effort to make the gameplay more fun and enjoyable was worth it? If you find any issues, please contact with us (send us your CrashLog from game directory).

That's it for the moment, as always.. Happy Tuning!

Siwek

Community Manager