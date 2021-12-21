Update 0.6.5

Hello fellow Tuners! With Christmas just around the corner, we'd like to give you a Christmas gift from ourselves too! A new update, and with it a ton of new content!
Fixes:
- Fixed issues with the ESC button not working reliably
- Fixed loading parts in part catalogue
- Fixed issues with saves corrupting
- Fixed issues with stickers on Blitz Gamma
- Increased UI performance
- Fixed issues with the handbrake with ABS enabled
- Fixed issues with the ability to mount multiple engines into one car from engine kits
- Fixed issues with 100% part condition after re-mounting it onto the vehicle
- Fixed issues with saving part condition
- Fixed issues with dropping FPS after leaving painting booth
- Fixed issues with unwanted stickers stuck on car body after leaving the paint booth
- Fixed issues with vanishing skidmarks
- Fixed issues with no compatible parts for Hashimura Civil
- Fixed issues with infinite turbo sound
Features:
- Car Tune : Project now supports Steam Trading Cards
- New garage that can be decorated to the users liking
- New car "Mitsumi Sunset" (based on the Mitsubishi Eclipse 2G)
- Freeroam map is growing bigger (now you're able to race on countryside roads)
- Freeroam map now has traffic
- Freeroam map now has police cars, you can pay fines and start a chase
- Added drag races at night on freeroam map
- New map "Industrial Area"
- New rear spoilers
- New mufflers
- New aftermarket parts for BAW X46
- New rims
- Now you can open a Fullscreen map pressing "M"
- New camera position from car roof
- Camera rotation option while reversing (can be found under Options->Gameplay)
- New photo mode with magazine covers (Like in NFS:Underground 2, they can be found on freeroam map)
- Now you can check the sound a part makes in the part calatogue (e.g. blow off valve sound)
- Now you can find collectibles on freeroam map
- Now you can tow a trailer if you have equipped tow hook (trailers are placed on freeroam map)
- Now you're able to filter rims and tires by it's size
- Now you can set up tracion control in engine control unit
- Now you can fill your tank on gas station or after buying gas canister in parts catalogue
- Now you're able to start the engine in garage
Changes:
- You can't drive without a battery installed in the car
- Now you can only save your game in the garage
- Improved car paint shader
- Improved car physics
- Improved collisions with ground
- Improved post-processing effects
- Slightly improved performance
- Improved tire smoke particles
- Improved exhaust sounds
- Improved blow-off sounds
- Now you can get 50k credits for free if you're below 5k credits
- Free camera mode was changed, you're no longer able to fly through walls and objects
- Loading game is much faster, because now we're saving generated parts preview images after first start of the game
- Now saves are placed in "Profiles" folder in game directory
- Faster loading stickers in painting booth
Info on further updates:
Freeroam map is still in progress, we're working hard to make it bigger and better with every update,
Sometimes the objects in your inventory can be rendered wrong
Not all the features that we worked on for this whole time are available in this update. So stay tuned.
We still want to rework whole painting booth system to make it better.
In future updates we finally want to add modding support (e.g. you will be able to place your own rims models in game)
We would also want to hear from you some feedback about the update. Did you enjoy it? Do you think our effort to make the gameplay more fun and enjoyable was worth it? If you find any issues, please contact with us (send us your CrashLog from game directory).
That's it for the moment, as always.. Happy Tuning!
Siwek
Community Manager
