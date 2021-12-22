New Core Supporter Packs Available Now!

The new Core Supporter Packs are now available! Press M in game to purchase yours. These five Supporter Packs contain a lot of exclusive cosmetic microtransactions as well as tons of points to spend. In addition, the higher-tier ones include physical items, such as a choice of t-shirts, hoodies and a pack of signed Path of Exile-themed Tarot cards!

600 Points Armour Pack Wings Apparition Portal Effect Weapon Effect Supporter Forum Title Portrait Frame* Extended Digital Soundtrack

YouTube

1000 Points Two Armour Packs Two Pairs of Wings Two Apparition Portal Effects Two Weapon Effects Two Supporter Forum Titles Two Portrait Frames* Extended Digital Soundtrack

YouTube

1600 Points Three Armour Packs Three Pairs of Wings Three Apparition Portal Effects Three Weapon Effects Weapon Skin Alternate Gloves Helmet Attachment Three Supporter Forum Titles Three Portrait Frames Extended Digital Soundtrack* (Optional) Zana, Path of Exile Logo or Exalted Orb T-Shirt

YouTube

2400 Points Four Armour Packs Four Pairs of Wings Four Apparition Portal Effects Four Weapon Effects Two Weapon Skins Alternate Gloves Helmet Attachment Four Supporter Forum Titles Four Portrait Frames Extended Digital Soundtrack (Optional) Zana, Path of Exile Logo or Exalted Orb T-Shirt (Optional) Zana, Path of Exile Logo or Exalted Orb Hoodie

YouTube

4800 Points Five Armour Packs Five Pairs of Wings Five Apparition Portal Effects Five Weapon Effects Three Weapon Skins Alternate Gloves Two Helmet Attachments Five Supporter Forum Titles Five Portrait Frames Extended Digital Soundtrack (Optional) Zana, Path of Exile Logo or Exalted Orb T-Shirt (Optional) Zana, Path of Exile Logo or Exalted Orb Hoodie* (Optional) A pack of Path of Exile-themed Tarot cards (plus three additional random Tarot Cards signed by developers). Thank you to community creator Thiago Lehmann for designing these cards.

YouTube





You can upgrade from one of these Supporter Packs to another in the same series by clicking "Upgrade" on the desired pack. The process will include any pure points packs purchased since 1pm December 20th PDT. The maximum amount that upgrades can contribute is 80% of the value of a pack.

Upgrades can be done automatically via the store by pressing M in game. If you run into any issues, please don't hesitate to contact us at support@grindinggear.com and we'll be happy to help.

We hope you really enjoy these Supporter Packs! Thank you so much for your generous support!