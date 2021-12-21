 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 21 December 2021

Hotfixes 0.7.0.18-0.7.0.22 - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 7923062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Curbed the inflation to reduce the amount of gold purses required for purchasing and maintaining high level gear.
  • Rebalanced weapons’ Durability - most weapons will now require less frequent repairs.
  • Reduced the amount of food dropped in Bandit dungeons.
  • The money reward for killing the Troll is now the same as declared in the dialogue.
  • The Royal Ranger Gambeson is now a unique item - its stats were adjusted accordingly.
  • Starting enemies’ stats were tweaked to better work with balance changes to weapons’ damage.
  • The map marker for the “Head to Brynn” quest is now placed on the correct map tile.
  • Increased Reputation gain from bringing occult items to l’Owcrey.
  • Increased the influence of Reputation on NPCs’ selling prices (-5%/-10%/15% > -10%/-15%/-20%).
  • The power difference between low and high level Necromancers is now more apparent.
  • Returned lockpicks to the Osbrook blacksmith’s stock.
  • The Brynn merchant now sells gold purses.
  • Fixed the bug causing higher level minibosses to spawn in low level Undead and Proselyte dungeons.
  • Fixed “Crimson Gift” being applied to all enemy types in distant dungeons rather than just Proselytes.
  • When performing a task for the Osbrook blacksmith, you can now also bring him Home-Made Swords.
  • Fixed destroyed crates not dropping loot.
  • Fixed the buying and selling prices for Barrels of Beer - trading in them is now profitable.
  • Fixed the bug allowing Barrels of Beer to be bought for cheap and then sold at a higher price to the same character.
  • Fixed the bug granting additional Crushing Damage to shield-wielding enemies’ attacks.
  • Fixed the bug allowing to indefinitely stack Magic Power with “Baptism by Fire”.
  • Fixed the bug causing minions in Necromancer rooms to spawn multiple times.
  • Fixed some Brynn craftsmen not being able to repair equipment.
  • Fixed the Mannshire milk trader’s missing stock.
  • Fixed Forest Vipers' overly high spawn rates.
  • Fixed the crash caused by Harpies’ passive.
  • Fixed the crash caused by certain Brynn NPCs.
  • Fixed “Precision” not working as intended.
  • Fixed the bug causing you to lose all money when bribing the carpenter in Osbrook.

