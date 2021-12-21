Hotfixes 0.7.0.18-0.7.0.22 - Changelog

- Curbed the inflation to reduce the amount of gold purses required for purchasing and maintaining high level gear.
- Rebalanced weapons’ Durability - most weapons will now require less frequent repairs.
- Reduced the amount of food dropped in Bandit dungeons.
- The money reward for killing the Troll is now the same as declared in the dialogue.
- The Royal Ranger Gambeson is now a unique item - its stats were adjusted accordingly.
- Starting enemies’ stats were tweaked to better work with balance changes to weapons’ damage.
- The map marker for the “Head to Brynn” quest is now placed on the correct map tile.
- Increased Reputation gain from bringing occult items to l’Owcrey.
- Increased the influence of Reputation on NPCs’ selling prices (-5%/-10%/15% > -10%/-15%/-20%).
- The power difference between low and high level Necromancers is now more apparent.
- Returned lockpicks to the Osbrook blacksmith’s stock.
- The Brynn merchant now sells gold purses.
- Fixed the bug causing higher level minibosses to spawn in low level Undead and Proselyte dungeons.
- Fixed “Crimson Gift” being applied to all enemy types in distant dungeons rather than just Proselytes.
- When performing a task for the Osbrook blacksmith, you can now also bring him Home-Made Swords.
- Fixed destroyed crates not dropping loot.
- Fixed the buying and selling prices for Barrels of Beer - trading in them is now profitable.
- Fixed the bug allowing Barrels of Beer to be bought for cheap and then sold at a higher price to the same character.
- Fixed the bug granting additional Crushing Damage to shield-wielding enemies’ attacks.
- Fixed the bug allowing to indefinitely stack Magic Power with “Baptism by Fire”.
- Fixed the bug causing minions in Necromancer rooms to spawn multiple times.
- Fixed some Brynn craftsmen not being able to repair equipment.
- Fixed the Mannshire milk trader’s missing stock.
- Fixed Forest Vipers' overly high spawn rates.
- Fixed the crash caused by Harpies’ passive.
- Fixed the crash caused by certain Brynn NPCs.
- Fixed “Precision” not working as intended.
- Fixed the bug causing you to lose all money when bribing the carpenter in Osbrook.
