Juice FX v1.3.1.1 Hotfix

Just a small patch that fixes some minor bugs and a major one that made some project unable to be loaded and crashed the app when moving layers.
It's nothing major, but a big overhaul of Pixel FX Designer and Juice FX is coming in the near future.
Changed files in this update