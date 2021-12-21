 Skip to content

Juice FX update for 21 December 2021

Juice FX v1.3.1.1 Hotfix

Build 7923053

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small patch that fixes some minor bugs and a major one that made some project unable to be loaded and crashed the app when moving layers.

It's nothing major, but a big overhaul of Pixel FX Designer and Juice FX is coming in the near future.

Changed files in this update

Juice FX Content Depot 1046771
