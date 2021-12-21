Fixed all known Christmas Bugs!

Unfortunately, some problems occurred when updating the game to the latest version.
All known problems are fixed with this small update.
- Pickaxe can not be picked up
- Walls have disappeared
Have nice Holidays!
