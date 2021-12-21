 Skip to content

Fisherman's House update for 21 December 2021

Fixed all known Christmas Bugs!

Build 7923046 · Last edited by Wendy

Unfortunately, some problems occurred when updating the game to the latest version.

All known problems are fixed with this small update.

  • Pickaxe can not be picked up
  • Walls have disappeared

Have nice Holidays!

