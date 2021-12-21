Update #037 - EA 0.07.006

Hey survivor!

Today we bring you another minor update.

This time it is mainly focused on tuning the world around the start location.

We focused on adding other POI claim resources places (for future outposts) to the south, including landscaping, etc.

You will now find the following POIs or places here:

Several new forest parking lots for cars.

Various dirt roads - for example from the fishing cabin to the south along the river. These paths serve to shorten the path but through the uncomfortable surface of the terrain.

Motel with a shop - those who remember the "legacy" version of the game will remember the "Forest Zone", which is given a place of remembrance. It is possible to build a garage and a junkyard across the road (a memory of the "legacy" home zone).

And a few other places that are worth visiting either to find raw materials or get cars for sale or scrap;)

Specific data for new POIs:

Market - adds 1 food

Motel - gives 4 beds and requires 1 energy

Office - adds 1 ammo

Electric Plant - adds 2 energy

New garage - requires construction

New junkyard - requires a build

A place with traders - there is also a special trader/chest to buy raw materials (wood, stone, etc.)

And more.

Places where new content has been changed or added:



We must also not forget the two new cars (which are very similar but are slightly visually different).

Minivan and Microbus - both cars are available in different colors and can be found in different parking spaces. Crucial to these cars is their luggage space capacity of 15 positions.





And last but not least, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Also, We want to thank you for your support and patience - thank you very much!

Enjoy the game!