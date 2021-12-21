 Skip to content

WorldBox - God Simulator update for 21 December 2021

0.13.2 - Autosaves and languages

Build 7923019

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The game has received another small patch focused on the Steam version. It should help with a few stability issues. It will limit the amount of auto-saves per map - this will ensure that there aren't 30 auto-saves of the latest world that you played. Instead every world will have a max. of 5 auto saves.

Also you can now select the language in the properties of the game in Steam! ( Before that, it only worked on the first start )

  • changes: Allow to change language based on Steam settings on every start
  • changes: Limit to max. 5 auto saves per world
  • some stability improvements

