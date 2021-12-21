The Obsidian Prince Yuletide Patch. Grab a fork and get comfortable

During the holiday season we usually enjoy good food with friends and family. This year we of course need to include our lovely Obsidian Prince community in the celebrations. So before we leave on vacation here's the last patch of 2021 and it's food themed! 🙂

The restaurant has opened

Well not quite, the chef will need a bit of help getting it up and running. You can find him near the city center looking for brave adventurers to help him with a tiny task...

A lovely dungeon picnic

Adventurers can now eat before entering the dungeon. Make sure they bring some of the awesome food you can buy from the restaurant.

New tasty dishes

You can now add Torturelini and Spicy Taco to your Yuletide table.

(these will also drop in Roguelike Mode... if you're lucky)

Zombie's are getting in the holiday spirit

Brrrreead puuuuudding...

Minor bugfixes and other polish

Thank you for reporting issues to us and helping us continously improve the game. 🙂

Finally Mattias and I wanted to thank all of you guys who have played, wishlisted, provided feedback, shared Obsidian Prince with friends or otherwise supported us during the past year.

We really appreciate you all and wish you a very happy holiday season and a fantastic entry into the new year.

-Sigrid and Mattias