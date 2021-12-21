Bean Update #20 (Patch Update)

BEAN UPDATE #20
Because of the big update, there has been tons of bugs and things needed to be added :)
Multiplayer is also being added in the next update!
BUGS
- Fixed the bug where it locks your cursor in the level selector after openeing the pause menu
- Fixed the bug where it locks your cursor after going back to the main menu from the in-game pause menu
- Fixed the bug where it locks your cursor in the inventory menu
- Fixed the bug where the Rigibody force does not stop on death.
SPEEDRUN.COM
- Added Legacy Speedrun.com category
- Runs have been continued
UI RELATED
- Added Download Legacy Button
- Added Music Slider
- Added Restart button
- Added Music Slider Saving
- Removed Level Selector UI
GENERAL UPDATES
- Added Collectable Can of Beans for 5 second speed
- You slide more instead of just completely stopping after landing a jump
- You now can close the controls menu by pressing 'ESC'
- Modified player jump movement speed
- Modified player movement speed
- Removed broken mac support
- Removed old splash screen
- Removed close button on controls page
- Removed Merch Link, Steam doesn't like the merch link in the Main Menu
- Updated gold orb textures
If you find anymore bugs, please report them in the discord server linked below.
LINKS
Bean Merch: https://www.bonfire.com/store/bean-1/
Bean Discord Server: https://discord.gg/32XhjSZCx8
Bean Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BeanPalace/
