Bean update for 21 December 2021

Bean Update #20 (Patch Update)

Bean update for 21 December 2021 · Build 7922998

BEAN UPDATE #20

Because of the big update, there has been tons of bugs and things needed to be added :)

Multiplayer is also being added in the next update!

BUGS

  • Fixed the bug where it locks your cursor in the level selector after openeing the pause menu
  • Fixed the bug where it locks your cursor after going back to the main menu from the in-game pause menu
  • Fixed the bug where it locks your cursor in the inventory menu
  • Fixed the bug where the Rigibody force does not stop on death.

SPEEDRUN.COM

  • Added Legacy Speedrun.com category
  • Runs have been continued

UI RELATED

  • Added Download Legacy Button
  • Added Music Slider
  • Added Restart button
  • Added Music Slider Saving
  • Removed Level Selector UI

GENERAL UPDATES

  • Added Collectable Can of Beans for 5 second speed
  • You slide more instead of just completely stopping after landing a jump
  • You now can close the controls menu by pressing 'ESC'
  • Modified player jump movement speed
  • Modified player movement speed
  • Removed broken mac support
  • Removed old splash screen
  • Removed close button on controls page
  • Removed Merch Link, Steam doesn't like the merch link in the Main Menu
  • Updated gold orb textures

If you find anymore bugs, please report them in the discord server linked below.

LINKS

Bean Merch: https://www.bonfire.com/store/bean-1/

Bean Discord Server: https://discord.gg/32XhjSZCx8

Bean Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BeanPalace/

Changed files in this update

