Noble Fates 0.23.0.44 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix #12
Intro
You can now reroll your group of survivors if you want a different group
You may just see one of the other groups show up later
Reaction Balance
Lower alignment based reaction to letting a noble die
Changed files in this update