Noble Fates update for 21 December 2021

Noble Fates 0.23.0.44 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Build 7922994

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix #12

Intro

You can now reroll your group of survivors if you want a different group

You may just see one of the other groups show up later

Reaction Balance

Lower alignment based reaction to letting a noble die

