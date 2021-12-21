 Skip to content

Tactical Warfare Simulator update for 21 December 2021

Patch Notes 1.07

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Training menu with videos covering most aspects of the game.
  • Additional autopilot options for Takeoff, Landing, and Cruise mode.

Fixed

  • Changed the win condition for career to 25% enemy relative strength.
  • Boosted the reserve plane and pilot counts to help extend campaign
  • Fixed issue with ai going stupid and crashing when leader is lost.
  • Fixed issue with flight model stopping due to invalid aircraft entry.
  • Added sensitivity option to Interactive controls.

