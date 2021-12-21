Patch Notes 1.07

Added
- Training menu with videos covering most aspects of the game.
- Additional autopilot options for Takeoff, Landing, and Cruise mode.
Fixed
- Changed the win condition for career to 25% enemy relative strength.
- Boosted the reserve plane and pilot counts to help extend campaign
- Fixed issue with ai going stupid and crashing when leader is lost.
- Fixed issue with flight model stopping due to invalid aircraft entry.
- Added sensitivity option to Interactive controls.
Changed files in this update