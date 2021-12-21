Arma 2 Operation Arrowhead Windows 11 Hotfix #2

This hotfix for Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead resolves a few issues with the original Windows 11 update and brings a quality-of-life change to the branch configuration.

We are adding the new Windows 10 and 11 compatible BattlEye files to Arma 2 OA's /Expansion folder to ensure functionality with older setups.

We are also removing password protection from the branch _163backup which contains 1.63 version of Arma 2 OA. This is to ensure compatibility with Linux servers still running on the 1.63 version.

Changelog

BattlEye

Added new client binaries and libraries to the Arma 2 Operation Arrowhead Expansion folder.

Steam Branch Configuration