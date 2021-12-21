Some small updates and fixes from the previous Alternate Jerseys patch release. Enjoy!

Fixed export stats crash when flag is set to export stats and game ends.

Team Photo helmet colors now change as you cycle through uniforms.

Removed menu sound on pause screen when at top or bottom of menu.

Game matchup intro players now have numbers on jerseys.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

Patch Version 1.0.1.1