Dungeon Royale update for 22 December 2021

Early Access Release

Early Access Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After 1 year in playtest, the game is releasing today in Early Access!

The game has changed a lot since then and I look forward to your feedback to make it even better!

Join the discord server for more informations about the game!

Please enjoy :]

