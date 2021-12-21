 Skip to content

建筑吧公司 update for 21 December 2021

Updated on December 22

Share · View all patches · Build 7922667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Initial modification of the staff control UI.
  • Initial modifications to novice instruction.
  • Staff details UI text adjustment;
  • addition of employee information boards.
  • modification of many text UI.
  • modification of item search for specific constellations.
  • modification of the calculation of the probability of winning a bid.
  • modification of the text of the winning bid page.
  • modification of the probability of introducing a project.
  • modification of the amount of modifications to the item hitting back.

Changed files in this update

建筑吧公司 Content Depot 1831631
  • Loading history…
