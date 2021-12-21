Updated on December 22

- Initial modification of the staff control UI.
- Initial modifications to novice instruction.
- Staff details UI text adjustment;
- addition of employee information boards.
- modification of many text UI.
- modification of item search for specific constellations.
- modification of the calculation of the probability of winning a bid.
- modification of the text of the winning bid page.
- modification of the probability of introducing a project.
- modification of the amount of modifications to the item hitting back.
建筑吧公司 update for 21 December 2021
