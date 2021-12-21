Alpha 58 - Hotfix 5

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (5) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Player (while swimming) is able to push the Sharks aside
- Fixed: Sharks are sometimes swimming above the Ocean level
- Fixed: Not displaying the correct remapped Fire and AltFire key icons in ActionBar for a couple of Mapping, Drag&Drop&Center, Attach&Detach and Repair&Destroy actions
- Fixed: Sometimes isn't possible to interact with objects while looking at them
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update