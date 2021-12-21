 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 21 December 2021

Alpha 58 - Hotfix 5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (5) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed: Player (while swimming) is able to push the Sharks aside
  2. Fixed: Sharks are sometimes swimming above the Ocean level
  3. Fixed: Not displaying the correct remapped Fire and AltFire key icons in ActionBar for a couple of Mapping, Drag&Drop&Center, Attach&Detach and Repair&Destroy actions
  4. Fixed: Sometimes isn't possible to interact with objects while looking at them

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

