-French players reported bug near very end of the game where it was impossible to conversate with Wood Grandpa (it is fixed now).
-There was 1 reported case of broken physics that caused many systems of the game to be broken (it was impossible to plant, pickupp items, cut down tress). This is fixed as well.
Gardenia update for 21 December 2021
Version 1.0.22 Bugfixes
Changed files in this update