Gardenia update for 21 December 2021

Version 1.0.22 Bugfixes

Version 1.0.22 Bugfixes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-French players reported bug near very end of the game where it was impossible to conversate with Wood Grandpa (it is fixed now).

-There was 1 reported case of broken physics that caused many systems of the game to be broken (it was impossible to plant, pickupp items, cut down tress). This is fixed as well.

