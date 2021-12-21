 Skip to content

City of Gangsters update for 21 December 2021

Update notes for version 1.2.7

Update notes for version 1.2.7

Encyclopedia update - added all the skills, resources, weapons and gambling features to the in-game encyclopedia

Bug fix: This time the speakeasy, supper club and venue icons should match

Fixed various typos

Changed files in this update

City of Gangsters Windows Depot 1386782
