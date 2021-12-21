Version 0.731.1.0

Hello Executives, the following has been fixed.

Fixed the game disconnecting while players are hosting and joining a game.

Fixed Cargo panels not showing the stations inventory for newly joining Executrons.

Latest research is now correctly sent over to new Executrons.

AI research now sent over to Executrons.

Mining drones now go back to their home base rather than the closest command asteroid.

Fixed AI starting with more resources after loading a game.

Help menu now looks better on ultra wide monitors.

Fixed saving screen working on Ultrawide monitors.

Tweaked Executive shuttle so that the satnav doesn't try and fly it sideways into the ground while landing.

The click hitbox for the giant gateway now includes the ring its self making it easier to send units through

Fixed navigation mesh on hulk ship not appearing preventing teleporting and troops walking around.

There seems to be a bug with the floor graphically vanishing I can't quite identify, if anyone can work out how to recreate the issue please let me know.

Thank you again for all the great feedback, keep it coming, seems the new asteroid patch has gone down a treat!

My main aim for now is to fix the big bugs, handle disconnections better, make Executron game play more stable, add a tutorial and give the UI an overhaul.

Cheers,

Rob