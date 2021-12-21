Frostval is here! Show your gifting spirit and feast in the newest PvP arena!
-A new PvP arena "Battle Feast" has been added!
-Gifting Leaderboard for the season has been added.
-Tweaks to the queue system when in a party with people with leaver status.
-Fixed an issue with duels being stuck.
-Fixed an issue with PvP skills not being usable in duels.
-Fixed daily quests not being detected properly for newer daily badges
-Increased Max Bank Vault to 100
1.80.1
