 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

AdventureQuest 3D update for 21 December 2021

1.80.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7922387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Frostval is here! Show your gifting spirit and feast in the newest PvP arena!

-A new PvP arena "Battle Feast" has been added!

-Gifting Leaderboard for the season has been added.

-Tweaks to the queue system when in a party with people with leaver status.

-Fixed an issue with duels being stuck.

-Fixed an issue with PvP skills not being usable in duels.

-Fixed daily quests not being detected properly for newer daily badges

-Increased Max Bank Vault to 100

Changed files in this update

AdventureQuest 3D Windows Depot Depot 429793
  • Loading history…
AdventureQuest 3D Mac Depot Depot 429794
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.