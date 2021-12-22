v1.7.1 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
We have been working on some more changes & fixes here is the changelog for v1.7.1. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!
As always please note:
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
v1.7.1 B3638
Changes:
- Added a VSync option to the game's video options menu
- 3PV camera now responds the same as 1PV (no sliding) when moving
- Windows now let light pass through & cast shadows again
- Updated some loca lines for status effects needing "Medical Station type 3"
Fixes:
- Crouching gets disabled when "gm off" is used in the console
- When NPC's spawn in POI's they can get stuck & become very slow to respond to the player
- When treating Necrosis if Mutilation triggers it insta killed the player
- Player's position can "jump" or rotate when talking to NPC's
- Detox Kit not cleansing Bad Trip
- NPC footsteps could be heard at large distances (also removed steps sounds for player when godmode is enabled)
- Single symmetry line not showing on SV & HV
- Fixed an exploit
- Fix for exception when using "Mod.XXX" for items that contained one of these characters: . , # :
Changed files in this update