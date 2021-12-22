 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 22 December 2021

v1.7.1 Patch

v1.7.1 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

We have been working on some more changes & fixes here is the changelog for v1.7.1. Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!

As always please note:

Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:

v1.7.1 B3638

Changes:
  • Added a VSync option to the game's video options menu
  • 3PV camera now responds the same as 1PV (no sliding) when moving
  • Windows now let light pass through & cast shadows again
  • Updated some loca lines for status effects needing "Medical Station type 3"
Fixes:
  • Crouching gets disabled when "gm off" is used in the console
  • When NPC's spawn in POI's they can get stuck & become very slow to respond to the player
  • When treating Necrosis if Mutilation triggers it insta killed the player
  • Player's position can "jump" or rotate when talking to NPC's
  • Detox Kit not cleansing Bad Trip
  • NPC footsteps could be heard at large distances (also removed steps sounds for player when godmode is enabled)
  • Single symmetry line not showing on SV & HV
  • Fixed an exploit
  • Fix for exception when using "Mod.XXX" for items that contained one of these characters: . , # :
EAH:

