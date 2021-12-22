First update v. 1.1.0

Hello managers,

First of all, thank you very much for your support in the launch of the game last week, we are very happy for the reception it had throughout the basketball community and this undoubtedly motivates us to continue working hard and together to manage this project as far away as possible.

This first update has been fast, and we have solved most of the serious issues that we have detected since the launch of the game:

Fixed the number of locations that asked you as a requirement to be able to expand the equipment to 4 stars. Now it will be the correct number of 8,000 seats.

Fixed a bug that did not generate the lockers correctly in EuroLeague matches when you were playing at home.

Fixed an issue with the "Match Offer" button in some negotiations, where the player never accepted the proposal.

Fixed an issue with injuries and “automatic resolution” of the quintet before playing a match.

Fixed several bugs in the simulator match tracking,

Player who continues to play after committing 5 fouls and ignoring the coach's warning for intervention.

Player energy in the key plays popup will now display correctly.

Fixed the issue where players would freeze in the 2D View of the match.

Fixed the vision of the Text mode in the overtime of a match.

Other small bugs fixed in the simulator.

You will now be able to change positions of your starting five in the substitution popup during a match simulation.

Fixed a problem in the transfers between teams of the American Basketball League, where none of them were made.

Fixed the bug of loaned players on your team who went to the draft and paid the rescission clause to you.

Influencers from the social network will now appear correctly in their assigned competitions. Some missing images were also added.

Added photos of players and employees of licensed leagues:

LEB Oro (Spain)

Stoiximan Basket League (Greece)

Betclic Elite LNB (France)

LNB ProB (France)

ING Basketball Süper Ligi (Turkey)

BNXT League (Belgium and Netherlands)

Other minor bugs were fixed.

We will continue to work to improve the game with your help, see you at IBM 22!

Happy Holidays!