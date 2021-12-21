Early Access Release #12 (Version: 0.9.8025.17282)

New Functionality:
- Added game option to show AI Battles in detail
- Added game option to zoom out map during movement and battles. If you aren't familiar with the map, this can provide more context
- Added game option to use slower animation of unit moves
Bug Fixes:
- If you changed volume settings after saving a game, and later reloaded the game. Your updated option settings were being overwritten by the values in the saved game.
- Game options can't be changed while you have an active game, if those options could change game rules (e.g., No Pearl Harbor)
- Fixed bug causing paratroop battles to potentially trigger multiple times.
- Fixed bug which prevented a neutral country from using Strategic Redeployment from a region bordering a combatant. Only combatants should be restricted from using Strategic Redeployment adjacent to enemy combatants.
- Corrected German Synthetic Oil starting production capacity. It was 2000 tons lower than intended
- Production manager wasn't enforcing production capacity limits for synthetic oil
- The maximum quantity number shown for Nukes and Synthetic Oil on the Production Manager Screen was showing the theoretical maximum based on resources only. It should have been capped by the level of researched capacity.
- Old messages not cleared when loading a saved game or starting a new game.
Tuning:
- Changes to USSR AI to better balance East/West needs
Changed files in this update