Hey, Swarmlake 2.6 is out to improve balance:

Decreased bomb speed by 95%

Increased bomb to bomb avoidance radius by 100%

Added replacing bomb on spawn limit when far away from player

Improved bomb spawn height variation

Removed slowing down bomb on projectile hit

Removed bomb itself dropping a shard

Reverted avoider (orange) enemy intercepting the player (same as before 2.5)

Reset leaderboard

This should finally encourage dynamic movement over endlessly moving in a circle. As before the goal is that the best strategy also creates the most interesting decisions. Ideally players needs to adapt their pattern during play while still having enough agency.

Unfortunately the leaderboard had to be reset to preserve integrity.

Thank you for your continued understanding, feedback and support!