Howdy Folks!

Just in time for Christmas is Patch update 31.2. This is another small update with some tweaks, changes and fixes. Let’s see what we’ve got.

Global Inventory



There are further tweaks and changes to the global inventory display including a new header, category quantities and category sorting. Additional items and categories with zero quantity will now show grayed out. Item categories will no longer show if there are zero items and show zero quantities is disabled.

Item Containers



Item containers have had a face lift. Instead of a single container graphic to represent items on the ground, there are now separate container visuals per item category. These new item category containers are also used for their respective icon in the global inventory list.

Colonists will now carry a category container based on the category with the highest amount of items for that category in their inventory. Item containers are now more visually interesting as well as provide better visual feedback.

UI Tweaks



Pinned items and colonists count on the HUD now have a cleaner appearance. Planet map display modes have been removed from the left section tab and are now shown as toggle buttons above the mini-map.

As the year comes to a close I just want to let you all know how incredibly grateful I am for all of you. Hope everyone has a fantastic holiday and an awesome new year!

Follow Mercury Fallen Development On

Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap

Release Notes

Changes

Items on the ground will now show a container for each item type.

Items on ground containers now have a new look per item type

Colonists carrying items will show a container visual based on the highest amount of items of a given item type

Removed planet map display modes section in left panel

Planet map display modes now available as toggles above mini-map

Updated look of pinned items

Updated look of colonist counts on HUD

Global Inventory List

Added header background and text to global inventory

Item category headers now show group quantity

Item categories now hidden if show zero quantity is disabled and the number of items in the group is zero

Item categories now sorted by count or name depending on selected mode

Items and category headers with zero quantity now show grayed out

Tweak to spacing/formatting

Fixes