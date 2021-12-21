 Skip to content

Force of Nature 2 update for 21 December 2021

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Dear friends!

Time flies by so fast, the year is soon coming to an end with 2022 just around the corner. In spirit of the holidays, Christmas trees are being decorated and gifts prepared. As well as New Year's holidays are approaching, which means it's time for fun and games. Our team has prepared a small but sincere gift for you - new decorations that will help you fully immerse yourself into the holiday season:

  • Christmas tree
  • Christmas presents
  • Two fireplaces
  • Fireplace tools

So get yourself a nice cup of cocoa, coffee/tea or cider, wrap yourself in a blanket and enjoy the festive atmosphere in-game.

