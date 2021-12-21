Alpha Update 0.1.7 More Inventory space!

A quick overview of the bug fixes, improvements, and new additions in this update:



Stone Ore and Metal Ore now have higher resolution textures.

The game now has 6 inventory slots, making it slightly easier to carry more things around at once.

Now you can stack up to 10 items in inventory slots.

Shop bakery at the hidden gnome village did not work correctly when purchasing food, this has been fixed.

More Stone, Wood, Food, and Metal ore have been added the some areas of the map.

More animals in (Animal) empty parts of the map.

Crafting menus have been slightly updated in appearance.

Stamina increase potion is now more effective, allowing the player to faster get to a higher level of stamina and run faster across the map.

You now get more spirit points when new level is reached, allowing you to do more updates quicker.

Dropped object color has been changed from green to red for now to make objects that have fallen more visible in the detailed undergrowth of the forest and in grass, etc.

Music no longer fades when walking into new part of the map, and will now keep playing until it finishes or until some other event such as a troll attack cancels it.

Metal Ore has been made more metallic looking.

A lot of items are now easier to craft and build, allowing you to make a house quicker.

The game has had further optimization in a lot of the code.

Dirty human plates are now dirty again, and clean after you clean them, somehow they where already clean looking. (when you find a dirty plate, there is a piece of cloth near by, use it to clean the plate and get more spirit points :D.

Auto save message doesn't go away when hitting save during auto save bug has been fixed.

Resolution not right when game starts, causing the game to look frozen, this should be fixed.